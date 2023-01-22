BETTING NBA
11:21 AM, January 22, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -8.5   -110   O 230.5   -110   -390  
 Current -8.5   -114   230.5   -110   -370  
Phoenix Suns  Open +8.5   -110   U 230.5   -110   +310  
 Current +8.5   -108   230.5   -110   +295  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.4 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.6 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SG  Damion Lee   9.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. PF  Dario Saric   4.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Saben Lee   9.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. C  Jock Landale   6.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 LAL -6.5 244.0 122-121
Wed, Jan 18 CLE -7.5 226.5 115-114
Mon, Jan 16 PHO -12.5 231.0 136-106
Sat, Jan 14 IND -8.0 241.0 130-112
Wed, Jan 11 SA -13.5 241.0 135-129

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 IND -3.0 229.0 112-107
Thu, Jan 19 BKN +4.0 221.5 117-112
Mon, Jan 16 MEM +12.5 231.0 136-106
Fri, Jan 13 MIN +6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DEN +14.5 227.0 126-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Phoenix Suns since the start of 2021/2022