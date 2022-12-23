BETTING NBA
01:44 PM, December 23, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -2   -112   O 226   -110   -134  
 Current -2   -114   226   -110   -134  
Phoenix Suns  Open +2   -108   U 226   -110   +114  
 Current +2   -106   226   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   18.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.9 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   12.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.6 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Landry Shamet   8.2 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 DEN -1.0 235.5 105-91
Sat, Dec 17 OKC -11.0 229.5 115-109
Thu, Dec 15 MIL -2.5 227.0 142-101
Mon, Dec 12 ATL -9.5 220.5 128-103
Fri, Dec 09 DET -11.0 227.5 114-103

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110
Mon, Dec 19 LAL -11.0 224.5 130-104
Sat, Dec 17 NO -3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 LAC -6.5 218.0 111-95
Tue, Dec 13 HOU -6.5 224.0 111-97