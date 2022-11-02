BETTING NBA
05:33 PM, November 2, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/02/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -3.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   -158  
 Current -5.5   -110   228   -110   -230  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +3.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   +134  
 Current +5.5   -110   228   -110   +190  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   33.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   24.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   5.1 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Tyus Jones   13.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Portland Trail Blazers

1. C  Jusuf Nurkic   13.5 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   20.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. SG  Josh Hart   10.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  Jerami Grant   15.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   7.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   9.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 31 UTA -3.0 232.0 121-105
Sat, Oct 29 UTA -3.5 226.0 124-123
Thu, Oct 27 SAC -3.0 236.5 125-110
Mon, Oct 24 BKN -1.5 235.0 134-124
Sat, Oct 22 DAL +5.5 220.0 137-96

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Oct 28 HOU -4.5 223.5 125-111
Wed, Oct 26 MIA +2.0 220.0 119-98
Mon, Oct 24 DEN +5.0 227.5 135-110
Sun, Oct 23 LAL +4.0 226.5 106-104
Fri, Oct 21 PHO +5.5 224.0 113-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies since the start of 2020/2021