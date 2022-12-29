BETTING NBA
11:30 AM, December 29, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/29

Date: 12/29/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -1.5   -110   O 225   -110   -120  
 Current -3   -110   225.5   -110   -156  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -110   U 225   -110   +102  
 Current +3   -110   225.5   -110   +132  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   22.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.7 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.6 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   18.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Malachi Flynn   7.0 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 PHO -8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 GS -7.5 233.5 123-109
Fri, Dec 23 PHO -2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 DEN -1.0 235.5 105-91
Sat, Dec 17 OKC -11.0 229.5 115-109

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 LAC -3.5 218.5 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 CLE +4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 NY +2.0 217.5 113-106
Mon, Dec 19 PHI +6.5 219.5 104-101
Sun, Dec 18 GS -6.0 224.0 126-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies over their last 13 games