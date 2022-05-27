Miami Heat G Tyler Herro's Status For Game 6 Unknown

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said about Tyler Herro‘s availability for Game 6, “I don’t know yet. He still has treatment tonight. We’ll see him tomorrow at shootaround.”

Along with Herro, Miami listed four other players as questionable for Friday’s game, including Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker, and Gabe Vincent. However, Spoelstra said every player who was available for Game 5 would be good to go for Game 6, which would mean that Lowry, Vincent, Strus, and Tucker will all be playing.

Herro hasn’t played since Game 3 on May 21. The Heat could use his offense off the bench, as Miami hasn’t topped 82 in their past two games.

After losing Game 5 93-80, Miami is down 3-2 in their seven-game series with Boston.

