Miami Heat Use 21-0 Run to Turn Tide vs. Atlanta Hawks

You probably thought you saw it all after the Memphis Grizzlies’ incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. But the Atlanta Hawks had a “hold my beer” moment against the Miami Heat on Friday.

Down 61-54 at the half, the Heat knew they needed an exceptional second-half performance to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-0 series hole against the Hawks.

Miami traded buckets for the opening few minutes of the third quarter before going on an incredible 21-0 run to open things up against Atlanta.

The Miami Heat went on 21-0 run in the 3rd Q to open up things up in Atlanta. During the run, which took up 5:53 of gametime before De'Andre Hunter hit a 3, Atlanta went 0-for-7 from the field with four turnovers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 23, 2022

And then the tweets came.

Everyone: "THE HEAT JUST WENT ON AN 18-0 RUN, YOU GONNA CALL A TIMEOUT?" Nate McMillan: pic.twitter.com/k2fNa2Ij7d — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 23, 2022

Nate McMillan watching the Heat go on a 20-0 run: pic.twitter.com/99yQmaakQn — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 23, 2022

29-7 Heat run? In this economy? — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 23, 2022

The Heat just had the most impressive 21-0 run that I’ve seen in at least 24 hours — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) April 23, 2022

Hawks head coach neglected to call a timeout during the run, with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra pausing action after his team tuckered themselves out. The damage was done at that point, with the Heat holding a comfortable lead late in the game.

If the Heat can hang on to win, that could shift the series momentum in their favor heading into Game 4.

