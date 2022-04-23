Miami Heat Use 21-0 Run to Turn Tide vs. Atlanta Hawks
Grant White
Overview
You probably thought you saw it all after the Memphis Grizzlies’ incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. But the Atlanta Hawks had a “hold my beer” moment against the Miami Heat on Friday.
Down 61-54 at the half, the Heat knew they needed an exceptional second-half performance to avoid falling into the dreaded 3-0 series hole against the Hawks.
Miami traded buckets for the opening few minutes of the third quarter before going on an incredible 21-0 run to open things up against Atlanta.
The Miami Heat went on 21-0 run in the 3rd Q to open up things up in Atlanta. During the run, which took up 5:53 of gametime before De'Andre Hunter hit a 3, Atlanta went 0-for-7 from the field with four turnovers.
Hawks head coach neglected to call a timeout during the run, with Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra pausing action after his team tuckered themselves out. The damage was done at that point, with the Heat holding a comfortable lead late in the game.
If the Heat can hang on to win, that could shift the series momentum in their favor heading into Game 4.
For now, the action continues at State Farm Arena. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for live wagering options.
