The Atlanta Hawks will look to get on the board tonight as their series with the Miami Heat shifts to the Peach State with the Heat holding a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3.
Atlanta’s comeback attempt fell short in Game 2, where they ultimately fell 115-105, thanks to a dominating performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler poured in a game-high 45 points in the victory for Miami, while Bogdan Bogdanović led the Hawks with 29 points.
The only thing Atlanta might have going for them right now after two double-digit victories by the Heat is that they’ve been a much better home team, where they finished the season at 27-14.
Even with that being said, Miami was a very good road team this year, with a 24-17 mark.
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information
Mami Heat (2-0) | Atlanta Hawks (0-2)
Date: 04/22/2022 | Time: 07:00 PM
Location: Atlanta, Georgia | Venue: State Farm Arena
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks +35000
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Analysis
It’s hard to look past what the Heat have done in the first two games of this series with how dominant they’ve been, but they did let the Hawks hang around in Game 2, which could pose problems as the series moves to Atlanta tonight.
The Hawks got some solid playoff experience last year when they made a surprise appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals and they may be able to lean on that tonight as they look to claw their way back into this series. The Heat have been an underappreciated team this season considering how good of a year they’ve had, as Jimmy Butler’s squad earned the best record in the East.
If Atlanta is going to steal a game in this series, it would likely be this one as they return home, but even if they don’t expect them to be better than what we’ve seen throughout the first two games, and for Game 3 to be much closer. The SportsGrid model agrees with that sentiment and likely pushes you towards considering the Heat on the moneyline, which is showing up as a 3.5-star rating, rather than laying the small spread (2-star rating).
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (62.29%) vs Atlanta Hawks (37.71%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 3.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 2 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 2 Stars
