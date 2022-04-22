Overview

The Atlanta Hawks will look to get on the board tonight as their series with the Miami Heat shifts to the Peach State with the Heat holding a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3.

Atlanta’s comeback attempt fell short in Game 2, where they ultimately fell 115-105, thanks to a dominating performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler poured in a game-high 45 points in the victory for Miami, while Bogdan Bogdanović led the Hawks with 29 points.

The only thing Atlanta might have going for them right now after two double-digit victories by the Heat is that they’ve been a much better home team, where they finished the season at 27-14.

Even with that being said, Miami was a very good road team this year, with a 24-17 mark.