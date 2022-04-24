BETTING NBA News
05:17 PM, April 24, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Model Picks

joecervenka

Overview

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/24

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information

MIA (2-1) ATL (1-2)
Date: 04/24/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Miami Heat (-120) vs. Atlanta Hawks (+102)
Moneyline (Current): Miami Heat (-130) vs. Atlanta Hawks (+110)
Spread (Open): Miami Heat (-1.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (+1.5)
Spread (Current): Miami Heat (-2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (+2)
Game Total (Open): 221
Game Total (Current): 221
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat (700)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks (18000)

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (62.72%) vs. Atlanta Hawks (37.28%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 3 Stars – Fair Moneyline: MIA -151
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 2 Stars – Expected Margin: MIA +3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 2 Stars – Projected Total: 218.2
All Betting Model picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.