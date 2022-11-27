BETTING NBA
12:28 PM, November 27, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/27

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +5.5   -112   O 221.5   -110   +190  
 Current +5   -110   222.5   -110   +168  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -5.5   -108   U 221.5   -110   -230  
 Current -5   -110   222.5   -110   -200  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   19.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SG  Tyler Herro   18.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   10.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Max Strus   15.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   28.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.1 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.1 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.1 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  AJ Griffin   8.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 WAS -3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 WAS -5.0 208.0 113-105
Mon, Nov 21 MIN +8.5 220.5 105-101
Sun, Nov 20 CLE +7.5 214.0 113-87
Fri, Nov 18 WAS +7.5 216.5 107-106

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 HOU -7.0 232.0 128-122
Wed, Nov 23 SAC -4.5 240.5 115-106
Mon, Nov 21 CLE +3.5 228.0 114-102
Sat, Nov 19 TOR -5.5 226.5 124-122
Wed, Nov 16 BOS -1.0 234.5 126-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 7-5 (.583) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Miami Heat at home off a loss