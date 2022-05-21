Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 3 Betting Model Preview

The Miami Heat are going to need a better first-half effort tonight in Game 3 if they hope to get back ahead in this series. Games 1 and 2 saw the Heat struggle in the first half before making adjustments, but they may not be afforded that luxury on the road. The Celtics outscored Miami by eight points in the first half of Game 1 and 25 points in Game 2, making quick start priority No. 1 for the top seed for Erik Spoelstra, who is one of the best coaches in basketball.
The SportsGrid betting model gives the Boston Celtics a 53.39% win probability for tonight’s Game 3 while the Heat have a five-star rating on the moneyline. The Heat are one of the best third-quarter teams in basketball and are great at making adjustments, meaning we should like the value we’re getting from them tonight on the moneyline at +220. The model is in strong favor of the Heat on the spread, giving them a five-star rating on that as well. The Celtics opened as 5.5-point home favorites and that number has slightly increased to 6.5, and despite their 25-point loss in Game 2, we expect them to play much better tonight, even on the road.
In terms of the total, the model also has a strong lean there, where it’s given the over a five-star rating as well. The first two games of this series have seen 225 and 229 points scored, while tonight’s line is currently set at 208.5, and even if you like the two clubs to play better defensively, that number still seems too low and you should look towards the over as a result.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (46.61%) vs Boston Celtics (53.39%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.