Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 6 Betting Model Preview

With Miami on the brink of elimination and heading into a hostile environment that will be TD Garden, this Heat team will need to have their best effort of the season. Miami has lost two straight games and has struggled immensely with their shots in doing so, most recently making just 31.9% of their attempts from the floor in Game 5. The Celtics were much more efficient in their victory, shooting 46.5%, as it’s clear that both teams have great defensive awareness and have been keeping this more low-scoring as the series has progressed. It’s also evident that injuries have played a big toll in this series and that’s likely something that’s helped keep the scoring down.
The SportsGrid betting model gives the Boston Celtics a 63.85% win probability tonight. Even with that in mind, the Heat have also been given a five-star rating on the moneyline, and there’s great value at that current price of +330, with the Heat already having won a game in Boston during this series. The model also likes Miami on the spread, giving them a five-star rating there too. The story of this series in the Celtics victories the games have been blowouts, which means it shouldn’t be a huge shock that they’re favored by 8.5 points tonight at home. Even with the trends we’ve seen in the playoffs and this series, that’s a lot of points for a close-out game and you should expect the Heat to show up and be able to keep the margin within nine points, and potentially even win the game outright.
Looking at the total, this series has progressively gotten lower scoring, with point totals of 225, 229, 212, 184, and 173. The total for tonight is currently set at 201 and the model is in strong favor of the over, giving it a five-star rating. With the trends we’ve seen over the last two games, that number might scare you, but these two teams are much better offensively than they’ve shown of late, meaning you should expect their shots to start falling tonight in Game 6 and lean towards the over.
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (36.15%) vs Boston Celtics (63.85%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.