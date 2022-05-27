Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 6 Betting Model Preview

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat +2300

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +130

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Analysis

With Miami on the brink of elimination and heading into a hostile environment that will be TD Garden, this Heat team will need to have their best effort of the season. Miami has lost two straight games and has struggled immensely with their shots in doing so, most recently making just 31.9% of their attempts from the floor in Game 5. The Celtics were much more efficient in their victory, shooting 46.5%, as it’s clear that both teams have great defensive awareness and have been keeping this more low-scoring as the series has progressed. It’s also evident that injuries have played a big toll in this series and that’s likely something that’s helped keep the scoring down.

The SportsGrid betting model gives the Boston Celtics a 63.85% win probability tonight. Even with that in mind, the Heat have also been given a five-star rating on the moneyline, and there’s great value at that current price of +330, with the Heat already having won a game in Boston during this series. The model also likes Miami on the spread, giving them a five-star rating there too. The story of this series in the Celtics victories the games have been blowouts, which means it shouldn’t be a huge shock that they’re favored by 8.5 points tonight at home. Even with the trends we’ve seen in the playoffs and this series, that’s a lot of points for a close-out game and you should expect the Heat to show up and be able to keep the margin within nine points, and potentially even win the game outright.

Looking at the total, this series has progressively gotten lower scoring, with point totals of 225, 229, 212, 184, and 173. The total for tonight is currently set at 201 and the model is in strong favor of the over, giving it a five-star rating. With the trends we’ve seen over the last two games, that number might scare you, but these two teams are much better offensively than they’ve shown of late, meaning you should expect their shots to start falling tonight in Game 6 and lean towards the over.