10:37 AM, November 30, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +8   -110   O 224.5   -110   +280  
 Current +9   -110   224.5   -110   +300  
Boston Celtics  Open -8   -110   U 224.5   -110   -350  
 Current -9   -110   224.5   -110   -375  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.5 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SG  Tyler Herro   18.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   11.4 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Max Strus   15.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.8 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   11.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   10.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 ATL +4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 WAS -3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 WAS -5.0 208.0 113-105
Mon, Nov 21 MIN +8.5 220.5 105-101
Sun, Nov 20 CLE +7.5 214.0 113-87

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 CHA -11.0 225.5 140-105
Sun, Nov 27 WAS -8.5 220.0 130-121
Fri, Nov 25 SAC -8.0 238.0 122-104
Wed, Nov 23 DAL -6.0 222.0 125-112
Mon, Nov 21 CHI -5.5 230.0 121-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Miami Heat are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 7-6 (.538) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021