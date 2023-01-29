BETTING NBA
10:29 AM, January 29, 2023

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/29/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -6   -110   O 222   -112   -255  
 Current -6   -110   224   -110   -240  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6   -110   U 222   -108   +210  
 Current +6   -110   224   -110   +198  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   12.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   10.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   11.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 ORL -9.0 218.5 110-105
Tue, Jan 24 BOS -2.0 214.5 98-95
Sun, Jan 22 NO -7.0 217.5 100-96
Fri, Jan 20 DAL -2.0 218.5 115-90
Wed, Jan 18 NO -3.0 219.5 124-98

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 PHO +7.5 223.0 128-97
Mon, Jan 23 UTA +9.0 236.5 120-102
Sat, Jan 21 ATL +7.5 235.0 122-118
Wed, Jan 18 HOU -3.0 236.5 122-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2021/2022