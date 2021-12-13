Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Preview: Surging Cavs to Extinguish Banged-up Heat?

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Miami Heat tonight in the second of three meetings this season. The first saw Cleveland blowout the Heat 111-85 on December 1st. Miami was without Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Bam Adebayo (hand) for that contest and will continue without their services this evening.

Erik Spoelstra’s group has stepped up without their two best players in Butler and Adebayo. Miami has won two straight games and is 4-2 without its two superstars. The Heat’s latest victory, a convincing 118-92 win over the Chicago Bulls, featured a balanced attack, with five players scoring in double figures. All hands will need to be on deck against a surging Cavaliers team.

Cleveland, winners of three straight, has been one of the league’s biggest surprises. J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad is fifth in the Eastern Conference and firing on all cylinders at the moment, as evidenced by an 81 point first-half explosion Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

As impressive as the Cavaliers’ offense has been of late, their defense has been strong all season. The Cavs sit third in defensive rating and second in points allowed at 102.2.

Cleveland has also been solid against the spread at home, posting a 9-3-2 mark overall and 4-0-1 when favored. Though Miami is 5-1 against the spread as a road underdog, the lone miss against the number came without Butler and Adebayo in the lineup – a 22 point loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

With our model calling for an expected margin of victory of 13 for the Cavs, tonight’s spread of five looks extremely enticing. On an outright basis, Cleveland also looks like a very strong play – our fair Moneyline sitting at -652 versus the current line of -220.

As for the game’s over/under of 208, our model loves the over with an expected total of 217.8.