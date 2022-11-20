BETTING NBA
12:01 PM, November 20, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +9.5   -110   O 214.5   -110   +360  
 Current +9.5   -110   213   -110   +350  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -9.5   -110   U 214.5   -110   -460  
 Current -9.5   -110   213   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   19.1 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Max Strus   15.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. PG  Gabe Vincent   10.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   9.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Nikola Jovic   6.7 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   31.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   23.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.5 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   15.5 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
6. SG  Lamar Stevens   5.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 WAS +7.5 216.5 107-106
Wed, Nov 16 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-104
Mon, Nov 14 PHO -2.5 216.0 113-112
Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 CHA -11.0 212.5 117-112

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 CHA -10.0 221.0 132-122
Wed, Nov 16 MIL +2.0 218.5 113-98
Sun, Nov 13 MIN -2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 GS +2.5 233.0 106-101
Wed, Nov 09 SAC -4.0 228.5 127-120

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a loss over their last 7 games
  • The Miami Heat are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Miami Heat are 12-3 (.800) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 15 games
  • The Miami Heat are 16-8 (.667) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers over their last 24 games
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home since the start of 2020/2021