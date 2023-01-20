BETTING NBA
12:04 PM, January 20, 2023

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +0.5   -110   O 218   -110   -108  
 Current -1   -110   218.5   -110   -116  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -0.5   -110   U 218   -110   -108  
 Current +1   -110   218.5   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. PG  Kyle Lowry   12.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   13.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.7 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   14.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 NO -3.0 219.5 124-98
Mon, Jan 16 ATL +1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 MIL -4.5 213.5 111-95
Thu, Jan 12 MIL -6.0 212.0 108-102
Tue, Jan 10 OKC -2.0 220.5 112-111

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 ATL -2.5 232.0 130-122
Sun, Jan 15 POR +9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 POR +4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 LAL -2.5 236.5 119-115
Tue, Jan 10 LAC +0.5 223.5 113-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021