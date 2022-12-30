BETTING NBA
11:46 AM, December 30, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +4   -110   O 223.5   -110   +144  
 Current +4   -110   223.5   -110   +146  
Denver Nuggets  Open -4   -110   U 223.5   -110   -172  
 Current -4   -110   223.5   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.9 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Victor Oladipo   8.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   10.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Bones Hyland   13.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 LAL -9.0 228.5 112-98
Mon, Dec 26 MIN -0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 IND -6.0 223.5 111-108
Tue, Dec 20 CHI -1.5 221.5 113-103
Sat, Dec 17 SA -8.0 222.0 111-101

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 SAC +2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 SAC -3.0 237.5 113-106
Sun, Dec 25 PHO -4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 POR -5.5 233.5 120-107
Tue, Dec 20 MEM +1.0 235.5 105-91

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat off a loss over their last 5 games