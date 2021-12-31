Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets NBA Game Information

MIA (22-13) HOU (10-25) Date: 12/31/2021 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Toyota Center

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Miami Heat (-182) vs. Houston Rockets (148) Moneyline (Current): Miami Heat ( -164 ) vs. Houston Rockets ( 138 ) Spread (Open): Miami Heat (-4.5) vs. Houston Rockets (4.5) Spread (Current): Miami Heat ( -3.5 ) vs. Houston Rockets ( 3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 212.5 Game Total (Current): 217

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat ( 1300 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Houston Rockets ( 50000 )

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (91.14%) vs. Houston Rockets (8.86%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating:

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Game News and Notes

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model is feeling the Heat in this one. According to the model, Miami has a 91.14 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -1029, and an expected margin of victory of 15.8 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Heat are a -164 on the moneyline and -3.5 on the spread. The model thinks this will be a more lopsided game for Miami than the oddsmakers have it.

The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference and are riding a four-game win streak. Miami just finished a four-game homestand, and its game with Houston will kick off a six-game road trip. The road trek would’ve started on Wednesday, but their game against the Spurs had to be postponed when Miami couldn’t meet the minimum amount of required players.

6.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, and is expected to play on Friday. In addition, Dewayne Dedmon is also out for at least another week with an MCL sprain, and Jimmy Butler is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Butler leads the Heat in scoring, averaging 22.7 points,rebounds, andassists, and is expected to play on Friday. Tyler Herro isn’t too far behind him, putting up 20.6 points a night. Miami recently signed Kyle Guy and Aric Holman to ten-day contracts using the COVID-19 hardship allowance.

Miami averages 107.4 points per game, which is good for 18th overall, while the Rockets are right behind them in 19th with 107. The big difference is on defense. The Heat rank third in the league, limiting opponents to 103.4 points per game, while Houston is second-last, giving up 114.8 points a game.

, the total is set at 217, but the model predicts this game will be closer to 218.3.