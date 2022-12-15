BETTING NBA
11:23 AM, December 15, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/15/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -5   -110   O 222   -110   -210  
 Current -3.5   -110   221   -110   -168  
Houston Rockets  Open +5   -110   U 222   -110   +176  
 Current +3.5   -110   221   -110   +142  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.6 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SG  Tyler Herro   20.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
5. SG  Max Strus   13.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   11.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.4 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.1 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 OKC -2.5 222.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 12 IND -3.5 228.5 87-82
Sat, Dec 10 SA -12.0 223.5 115-111
Thu, Dec 08 LAC -6.5 212.0 115-110
Tue, Dec 06 DET -7.5 220.0 116-96

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 PHO +6.5 224.0 111-97
Sun, Dec 11 MIL +10.0 227.0 97-92
Thu, Dec 08 SA -1.0 230.0 118-109
Mon, Dec 05 PHI +8.5 222.0 132-123
Sat, Dec 03 GS +11.0 235.5 120-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets over their last 14 games
  • The Miami Heat are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021