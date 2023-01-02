BETTING NBA
12:46 PM, January 2, 2023

Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +5   -110   O 220.5   -108   +180  
 Current +4   -106   220.5   -112   +154  
LA Clippers  Open -5   -110   U 220.5   -112   -215  
 Current -4   -114   220.5   -108   -184  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Victor Oladipo   9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   24.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   17.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SF  Norman Powell   15.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 UTA +4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 DEN +4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 LAL -9.0 228.5 112-98
Mon, Dec 26 MIN -0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 IND -6.0 223.5 111-108

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 IND -2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 BOS +6.5 228.0 116-110
Tue, Dec 27 TOR +3.5 218.5 124-113
Mon, Dec 26 DET -5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 PHI +3.5 214.0 119-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat off two or more days rest over their last 7 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat over their last 15 games