02:22 PM, January 4, 2023

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -3.5   -112   O 227.5   -110   -158  
 Current -4   -110   227.5   -110   -166  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +3.5   -108   U 227.5   -110   +134  
 Current +4   -110   227.5   -110   +140  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   9.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   10.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.0 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   11.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 LAC -1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 UTA +4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 DEN +4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 LAL -9.0 228.5 112-98
Mon, Dec 26 MIN -0.5 222.0 113-110

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 CHA +1.5 242.0 121-115
Fri, Dec 30 ATL +6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 MIA +9.0 228.5 112-98
Tue, Dec 27 ORL +3.0 236.5 129-110
Sun, Dec 25 DAL +7.5 231.5 124-115