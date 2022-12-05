BETTING NBA
11:40 AM, December 5, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/05

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +2.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +120  
 Current +2.5   -110   226.5   -110   +116  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -2.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -142  
 Current -2.5   -110   226.5   -110   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   18.9 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   11.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   15.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   19.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SG  John Konchar   8.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  Santi Aldama   9.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 BOS +7.0 226.5 120-116
Wed, Nov 30 BOS +9.5 224.5 134-121
Sun, Nov 27 ATL +4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 WAS -3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 WAS -5.0 208.0 113-105

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 DET -6.5 228.5 122-112
Fri, Dec 02 PHI -5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 MIN -3.0 232.0 109-101
Sun, Nov 27 NY -2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 NO -2.5 227.0 132-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021