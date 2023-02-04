BETTING NBA
11:28 AM, February 4, 2023

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +5   -110   O 220.5   -110   +176  
 Current +5   -110   222.5   -110   +168  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -5   -110   U 220.5   -110   -210  
 Current -5   -110   222.5   -110   -200  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   20.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   10.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.3 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   12.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 NY -3.0 212.5 106-104
Tue, Jan 31 CLE +4.0 211.0 100-97
Sun, Jan 29 CHA -6.0 223.5 122-117
Fri, Jan 27 ORL -9.0 218.5 110-105
Tue, Jan 24 BOS -2.0 214.5 98-95

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 LAC -4.0 230.5 106-105
Tue, Jan 31 CHA -11.0 245.0 124-115
Sun, Jan 29 NO -10.5 229.5 135-110
Fri, Jan 27 IND -6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 DEN -12.5 227.5 107-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat off two days rest over their last 5 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 17-10 (.630) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 24-15 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 17-10 (.630) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-8 (.273) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-8 (.273) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-16 (.346) against the spread off a win over their last 26 games
  • The Miami Heat are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Miami Heat are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Miami Heat are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Miami Heat are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Miami Heat are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Miami Heat have covered in their last 7 games on the road off a loss
  • The Miami Heat are 8-1 (.889) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Miami Heat are 11-3 (.786) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 14 games
  • The Miami Heat are 14-5 (.737) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 19 games
  • The Miami Heat are 1-5 (.167) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 6 games