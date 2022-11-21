BETTING NBA
03:47 PM, November 21, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/21

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +7.5   -110   O 216   -110   +260  
 Current +8.5   -108   220.5   -110   +290  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -7.5   -110   U 216   -110   -320  
 Current -8.5   -112   220.5   -110   -360  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   19.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Max Strus   15.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Nikola Jovic   6.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   9.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Haywood Highsmith   1.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.1 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.7 Points, 12.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 CLE +7.5 214.0 113-87
Fri, Nov 18 WAS +7.5 216.5 107-106
Wed, Nov 16 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-104
Mon, Nov 14 PHO -2.5 216.0 113-112
Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 PHI -3.5 218.0 112-109
Wed, Nov 16 ORL -7.5 223.0 126-108
Sun, Nov 13 CLE +2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 MEM +4.0 233.5 114-103
Wed, Nov 09 PHO -1.5 224.0 129-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Miami Heat at home