BETTING NBA
12:26 PM, January 18, 2023

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/18

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1   -110   O 221.5   -110   -116  
 Current -2.5   -108   218.5   -110   -134  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +1   -110   U 221.5   -110   -102  
 Current +2.5   -112   218.5   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.4 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   13.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.7 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   10.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PG  Dyson Daniels   4.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 ATL +1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 MIL -4.5 213.5 111-95
Thu, Jan 12 MIL -6.0 212.0 108-102
Tue, Jan 10 OKC -2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 BKN +2.5 223.0 102-101

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 CLE +7.5 223.5 113-103
Fri, Jan 13 DET -5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 BOS +9.0 230.0 125-114
Mon, Jan 09 WAS +1.5 229.0 132-112
Sat, Jan 07 DAL +9.0 222.5 127-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Miami Heat are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans over their last 14 games