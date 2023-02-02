BETTING NBA
12:31 PM, February 2, 2023

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1   -110   O 213   -110   -116  
 Current -2   -106   215.5   -110   -124  
New York Knicks  Open +1   -110   U 213   -110   -102  
 Current +2   -114   215.5   -110   +106  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.4 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SG  Tyler Herro   20.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   12.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.7 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Jericho Sims   3.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 CLE +4.0 211.0 100-97
Sun, Jan 29 CHA -6.0 223.5 122-117
Fri, Jan 27 ORL -9.0 218.5 110-105
Tue, Jan 24 BOS -2.0 214.5 98-95
Sun, Jan 22 NO -7.0 217.5 100-96

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 LAL -2.0 232.0 129-123
Sat, Jan 28 BKN +0.5 223.0 122-115
Thu, Jan 26 BOS +8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 CLE +3.0 220.5 105-103
Sun, Jan 22 TOR +2.5 223.0 125-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest over their last 5 games