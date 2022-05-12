Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 Betting Model Preview
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The Miami Heat will look to close out their series with the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, as Game 6 shifts back to The City of Brotherly Love.
Jimmy Butler and the Heat blew out the Sixers on Tuesday night by a score of 120-85, which gave Miami a 3-2 series lead. Butler led all scorers with 23 points, while seven Heat players reached double-figures.
Heat guard Kyle Lowry has already been ruled out for this contest, which is noteworthy after he also missed Game 5.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information
Miami Heat (7-3) | Philadelphia 76ers (6-5)
Date: 05/12/2022 | Time: 07:00 PM
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers +3000
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Analysis
The Heat will look to close out their series with the 76ers tonight after a dominating victory in Game 5 that saw them shoot 53.6% from the floor while limiting Philadelphia to just 36.5%. Defense and transition basketball are two of Miami’s biggest strengths which they’ve used to their advantage, especially as the home team.
You can likely expect a hostile environment tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Heat have yet to win a game in either of their meetings in this series. With Philadelphia playing for their season tonight, you have to expect a big effort from their squad, but Miami has plenty of closers that should be able to keep this a tight game down the stretch.
The SportsGrid betting model gives the 76ers a 52.17% win probability for tonight’s Game 6 at home, but there isn’t really a giant lean in terms of the spread or moneyline, where the Heat have a two-star rating on the spread and a one-star rating on the moneyline. These ratings are due in part to question marks on both sides, especially a less-than 100 percent Joel Embiid, who returned for Game 3 after missing the first two contests with an injury.
In terms of the total, the line for tonight is currently set at 207, with the model giving over a five-star rating. So far in this series, we’ve seen point totals of 198, 222, 178, 224, and 205, meaning that the number set for tonight has only gone over in two of the five games. That may give you some pause considering the over, but these two teams have the ability to put up numbers on any given night.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami Heat (47.83%) vs Philadelphia 76ers (52.17%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIA 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIA 2 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.