BETTING NBA
02:51 PM, January 6, 2023

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1   -110   O 217   -112   -116  
 Current -1.5   -110   217   -112   -118  
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -110   U 217   -108   -102  
 Current +1.5   -110   217   -108   +100  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   21.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   10.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   12.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.4 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. SG  Landry Shamet   9.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Cameron Payne   12.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 LAL -8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 LAC -1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 UTA +4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 DEN +4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 LAL -9.0 228.5 112-98

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 CLE +5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 NY +2.5 219.5 102-83
Fri, Dec 30 TOR +2.0 221.5 113-104
Wed, Dec 28 WAS -2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 MEM +8.0 224.5 125-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021