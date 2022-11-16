BETTING NBA
02:41 PM, November 16, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1.5   -110   O 215   -110   -120  
 Current +2.5   -110   216.5   -110   +120  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1.5   -110   U 215   -110   +102  
 Current -2.5   -110   216.5   -110   -142  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
2. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Max Strus   14.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   8.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Gabe Vincent   9.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. C  Dewayne Dedmon   6.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Toronto Raptors

1. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   13.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   17.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.6 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   12.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PF  Thaddeus Young   3.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 PHO -2.5 216.0 113-112
Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 CHA -11.0 212.5 117-112
Mon, Nov 07 POR -5.5 216.5 110-107
Fri, Nov 04 IND -3.0 225.5 101-99

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 DET -5.0 218.5 115-111
Sat, Nov 12 IND +2.5 229.0 118-104
Fri, Nov 11 OKC -5.0 219.5 132-113
Wed, Nov 09 HOU -10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 CHI +2.5 221.0 111-97

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Toronto Raptors are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home since the start of 2020/2021