BETTING NBA
01:02 PM, December 31, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +3   -110   O 224   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -108   224   -110   +126  
Utah Jazz  Open -3   -110   U 224   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -112   224   -110   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.9 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   13.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   23.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   9.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.3 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 DEN +4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 LAL -9.0 228.5 112-98
Mon, Dec 26 MIN -0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 IND -6.0 223.5 111-108
Tue, Dec 20 CHI -1.5 221.5 113-103

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 SAC +3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 GS -4.0 232.0 112-107
Mon, Dec 26 SA -4.5 235.5 126-122
Thu, Dec 22 WAS -7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 DET -2.5 228.5 126-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021