11:56 AM, November 18, 2022

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open -1.5   -110   O 218.5   -110   -118  
 Current +6   -110   216   -110   +205  
Washington Wizards  Open +1.5   -110   U 218.5   -110   +100  
 Current -6   -110   216   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Max Strus   15.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. PG  Gabe Vincent   10.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PF  Caleb Martin   9.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SF  Nikola Jovic   4.4 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. C  Dewayne Dedmon   6.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.0 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   21.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   18.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   8.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   7.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   6.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-104
Mon, Nov 14 PHO -2.5 216.0 113-112
Sat, Nov 12 CHA -8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 CHA -11.0 212.5 117-112
Mon, Nov 07 POR -5.5 216.5 110-107

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 OKC -5.0 229.5 121-120
Sun, Nov 13 MEM -2.0 217.5 102-92
Sat, Nov 12 UTA +4.0 221.0 121-112
Thu, Nov 10 DAL +6.0 209.0 113-105
Mon, Nov 07 CHA +2.0 213.5 108-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home since the start of 2020/2021