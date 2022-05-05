BETTING Fantasy NBA News
03:36 PM, May 5, 2022

Miami's Kyle Lowry Questionable for Game 3 on Friday

Paul Connor

Overview

Up 2-0 in their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat could be set to welcome back their All-Star floor general.

According to the Heat’s official Twitter, Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

Lowry has missed Miami’s last four playoff games after suffering a left hamstring injury in the opening round against the Atlanta Hawks – Erik Spoelstra’s group going a perfect 4-0 over that stretch.

While Miami has performed well in Lowry’s absence, the 36-year-old’s return would be an obvious boost as the franchise aims to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Should Lowry return to the court Friday, his presence would likely send fellow point guard Gabe Vincent back to a reserve role.

In 63 regular-season games, Lowry posted per-game averages of 13.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds – his first year in South Beach.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Heat as slight -1 road favorites on the spread and -118 on the moneyline.

 