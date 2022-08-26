Basketball BETTING evergreen NBA News
07:07 AM, August 26, 2022

Michigan Players in the NBA This Season

Paul Connor Paul Connor

The University of Michigan is no stranger to producing NBA talent. From Cazzie Russell to Rudy Tomjanovich, Jalen Rose, and Chris Webber, the Wolverines have had several players make an impact at basketball’s highest level. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, Michigan will continue to be well-represented, with ten current NBA players having donned the Maize and Blue.

Michigan Players in the NBA This Season

Player

Position

Team

Chaundee Brown Jr.

SG

Atlanta Hawks (two-way contract)

Trey Burke

PG

Houston Rockets

Tim Hardaway Jr.

SG/SF

Dallas Mavericks

Caris LeVert

SG/SF

Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Livers

SF

Detroit Pistons

Jordan Poole

SG

Golden State Warriors

Duncan Robinson

SG

Miami Heat

Franz Wagner

SF

Orlando Magic

Moe Wagner

PF

Orlando Magic

D.J. Wilson

PF

Toronto Raptors

 