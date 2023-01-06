Milwaukee Bucks Futures Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hungry For More

One team that has consistently been at the top of the Eastern Conference over the last five seasons is the Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo doing unbelievable things, the Bucks have continuously been among the most feared teams in the NBA.

This year is no different.

Milwaukee sits second in the Eastern Conference (25-13), with a dominant 16-4 record at home. They have the third-best defensive rating in the league and continue to rack up wins despite dealing with injuries.

Giannis is in MVP form again, averaging 32.7 points per game with 12 rebounds, and continues to be one of the best defenders in the NBA.

2022-2023 Record: 25-13 (2nd in East)

As mentioned, the Bucks have been doing well despite dealing with injuries through the first half of this season. Khris Middleton was rushed back from injury in early December to play seven miserable games in which he looked like a shell of his former self. We haven’t seen him back on the floor since. Jrue Holiday missed a chunk of games due to a nagging ankle injury, and Pat Connaughton has only recently reached 100 percent fitness.

The team has barely played together when fully healthy but still sits second in the conference thanks to some key role players stepping up. Bobby Portis is having a career year, averaging 14 points and ten rebounds off the bench. He currently sits at +2200 to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, slowly building his case while filling in for Milwaukee’s missing stars. There is also Brook Lopez, who is holding it down in the paint. He is averaging a career-high 2.6 blocks per game and is currently the second favorite for defensive player of the year at +300.

These career years from role players make the team even scarier once everyone is healthy. If the Bucks can maintain a good position in the standings and become healthy come playoff time, they are a serious contender to win it all.

Central Division Winner Odds

Milwaukee Bucks -280

Cleveland Cavaliers +195

Indiana Pacers +10000

The Central Division is a two-horse race between Milwaukee and the Cleveland Cavaliers. As interesting as teams like the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls are, they are nowhere near as talented as the Bucks and Cavs.

It’s surprising to see the Bucks as heavy favorites to win the division, not being fully healthy. They’ve also been slumping as of late and are only half a game ahead of the Cavs in the standings. The Bucks are 5-5 over their last ten games, while Cleveland is 7-3 over the same stretch. These are two teams trending in opposite directions.

Maybe bookmakers don’t believe in the Cavs, as the Bucks have already beaten them twice this season. Still, Cleveland won their most recent game against their division rivals, and Donovan Mitchell is playing at an elite level right now. If you want to bet on the Central Division, the value lies in Cleveland at +195.

However, I wouldn’t advise betting against Giannis, as the Bucks are still one of the best teams in the league. If Jrue can get healthy over the next few weeks and Middleton comes back after the All-Star Game, Milwaukee will be aiming for the top spot in the East.

Eastern Conference Winner Odds

Boston Celtics +195

Milwaukee Bucks +240

Brooklyn Nets +410

Philadelphia 76ers +900

Over the past four seasons, the Bucks have reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice, and the odds reflect that. They are the most experienced playoff squad in the East, boasting the same core that won a title just a few years ago.

Furthermore, they are led by one of the best coaches in the league, Mike Budenholzer. A former assistant to Gregg Popovich, Budenholzer knows what it takes to win. He has just under a 60 percent win ratio as a head coach in the NBA. The Bucks have a legitimate shot of winning the conference if they can stay healthy, so I would consider teasing them to win the East.

As things stand, they are second in the conference and would have a favorable matchup in the first round. However, the standings are far from decided. The top five teams are within three games of each other, and over half a season is left to play.

NBA Championship Winner Odds

Milwaukee Bucks +500 (2nd Highest)

It’s been two years since Milwaukee won their second-ever NBA Championship. Since then, Giannis has defied logic by getting even better, and the team looks hungry for another shot at the title.

You could even argue that the overall squad is better this time around and much deeper. Role players such as Lopez, Connaughton, and Portis have been playing some of their best basketball. The team has strengthened its second line with additions like Grayson Allen, George Hill, and Joe Ingles, who can all be difference-makers in the playoffs.

The Bucks not only have the experience but also the talent to win it all. At +500, there is value in this formidable unit, which is almost guaranteed to go on a deep playoff run.

Milwaukee’s Upcoming Games

January 6 vs. Charlotte

January 9 @ Knicks

January 11 @ Hawks

Milwaukee has every opportunity to return to their winning ways over the next three games, as all three opponents have sub-.500 records. Holiday is expected to return this week, so the team can use these games as opportunities to ease him back into the lineup.

The Bucks should also look to improve how they take care of the ball. Milwaukee ranks dead last in turnover percent over the past month and has the most travels called against them in the entire league (looking at you, Giannis).

On January 21, the Bucks travel to Cleveland for their final regular season game against their divisional rivals. It is a must-win game, as Cleveland is just a game and a half behind, and with a win, the Bucks can gain control of the tiebreaker. Maybe wait to bet on a division winner until after that game.