BETTING NBA
12:03 PM, January 11, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -1.5   -110   O 232   -108   -120  
 Current -3   -108   234   -110   -136  
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1.5   -110   U 232   -112   +102  
 Current +3   -112   234   -110   +116  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.7 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.1 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.1 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   16.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 NY +1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 CHA -10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 TOR +5.5 223.0 104-101
Tue, Jan 03 WAS -7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 WAS -2.5 220.5 118-95

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 LAC +2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 LAL -2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 SAC +1.0 244.5 120-117
Mon, Jan 02 GS +1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 LAL -6.0 242.5 130-121