Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Betting Model Preview
Sportsgrid-Staff
Overview
The Milwaukee Bucks stole Game 1 on the road in Boston and will look to do the same tonight as the Celtics get set to host Game 2 of the second round.
Game 1 of this series saw the Bucks pick up a solid 101-89 victory, where Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 25 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was also dominant for the Bucks in the win, posting a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. In terms of the Celtics, they were led by Jayson Tatum with 21 points, but he struggled overall, shooting just 33.3% from the floor.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game Information
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks +480
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +550
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Analysis
It’s hard to not be impressed with what the Bucks did in Game 1 to the Celtics, especially after Boston made such easy work of the Brooklyn Nets in their Round 1 sweep. Milwaukee did an extremely good job limiting the Celtics offensively in Game 1, holding them to just 33.3% shooting from the floor, which also saw only a combined 33 points from Jaylen Brown and Tatum.
If the Celtics look to bounce back in Game 2 tonight, they will need to be much more efficient and get more from their star players. Even though Boston lost Game 1, they also did a nice job defensively, holding Milwaukee to just 41.1% shooting. You’re likely going to see multiple adjustments from the Celtics after the excellent job from Holiday defensively in Game 1, which likely means getting more creative offensively against such a talented defensive team.
The SportsGrid betting model agrees that a Celtics bounce-back effort could be on tap in Game 2, giving the home team a 75.95% win probability tonight. The Celtics are also given a five-star rating on the moneyline in this spot and a four-star rating on the spread.
The model also sees a significant edge to be had in the total for this game, which is currently set at 215.5, giving the Over a five-star rating, even after we saw just 190 points scored in Game 1. With that being said, during the regular season when these teams met four times, we saw point totals of 235, 220, 230, and 248, so you can certainly see why the model gravitates towards the over.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (24.05%) vs Boston Celtics (75.95%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS 4 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
