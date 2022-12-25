BETTING NBA
10:35 AM, December 25, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25

Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +3   -108   O 223   -110   +130  
 Current +5   -114   224   -110   +166  
Boston Celtics  Open -3   -112   U 223   -110   -154  
 Current -5   -106   224   -110   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.4 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.7 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   7.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   10.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. C  Robert Williams III   7.0 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 BKN +2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 CLE +2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 NO +0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 UTA -2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 MEM +2.5 227.0 142-101

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 MIN -9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 IND -9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 ORL -10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 ORL -13.0 226.0 117-109
Tue, Dec 13 LAL -4.0 237.0 122-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 14 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 19 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 29-14 (.674) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks over their last 43 games