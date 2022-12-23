BETTING NBA
12:44 PM, December 23, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +1   -108   O 225.5   -110   +100  
 Current +3   -110   228.5   -108   +126  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -1   -112   U 225.5   -110   -118  
 Current -3   -110   228.5   -112   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.6 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.8 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   7.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 CLE +2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 NO +0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 UTA -2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 MEM +2.5 227.0 142-101
Tue, Dec 13 GS -2.5 232.0 128-111

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 GS -10.5 223.5 143-113
Sun, Dec 18 DET -8.0 228.0 124-121
Fri, Dec 16 TOR +0.5 224.5 119-116
Mon, Dec 12 WAS -6.0 227.5 112-100
Sat, Dec 10 IND +8.0 226.0 136-133