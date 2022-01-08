Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/08

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA Game Information

MIL (26-15) CHA (20-19) Date: 01/08/2022 Time: 07:00 p.m. Venue: Spectrum Center

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (-125) vs. Charlotte Hornets (105) Moneyline (Current): Milwaukee Bucks ( 102 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -120 ) Spread (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (-1.5) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1.5) Spread (Current): Milwaukee Bucks ( 2 ) vs. Charlotte Hornets ( -2 ) Game Total (Open): 232.5 Game Total (Current): 234.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks ( 700 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Charlotte Hornets ( 12000 )

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (33.13%) vs. Charlotte Hornets (66.87%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CHA – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CHA – 3 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Predictions and Picks

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model expects the Hornets to take it to the Bucks. According to the model, Charlotte has a 66.87 percent chance of winning, a fair Moneyline of -202, and an expected margin of victory of 5.1 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hornets are a -120 on the Moneyline and -2 on the spread. The model thinks that Charlotte should be more favored against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 121-109 win over the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a game-high 31 points. He added nine assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee in scoring, averaging 28 points, 11.4 rebounds, and six assists a game. The Bucks are dealing with some absences, including coach Mike Budenholzer, George Hill, Grayson Allen, Donte DiVincenzo and Jrue Holiday, under COVID-19 protocols. This means Milwaukee’s backcourt is pretty bare. On Friday, the Bucks signed Langston Galloway and Jeff Dowtin to the ten-day hardship contracts.

Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a 140-111 beatdown of the Pistons. Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench to score a game-high 32 points. Miles Bridges leads the Hornets in scoring, averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. LaMelo Ball isn’t far behind, putting up 19.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.3 rebounds a night.

The Hornets are second in NBA scoring, averaging 115.5 points a night, while Milwaukee is fourth with 112.3 points. On the other side of the ball, the Bucks fair better. Milwaukee limits opponents to 108 points, while Charlotte allows 116 a game. The Bucks are better on differential with a +4.2 to the Hornets’ -1.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 234.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 224.3.