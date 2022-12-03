BETTING NBA
12:07 PM, December 3, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -6   -110   O 223.5   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   224.5   -110   -235  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6   -110   U 223.5   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   224.5   -110   +194  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.8 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   15.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Khris Middleton   17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   11.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   20.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   16.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   9.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   9.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Tho Maledon   5.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 LAL -8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 NY -6.0 227.5 109-103
Sun, Nov 27 DAL -6.5 216.0 124-115
Fri, Nov 25 CLE -4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 CHI -7.0 224.0 118-113

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 WAS +3.5 225.5 117-116
Mon, Nov 28 BOS +11.0 225.5 140-105
Fri, Nov 25 MIN +6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 PHI -4.5 214.0 107-101
Sun, Nov 20 WAS +5.0 220.5 106-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home over their last 9 games