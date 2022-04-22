Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Betting Model 5-Star Preview
Sportsgrid-Staff
Overview
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls series is set to shift to Chicago for Game 3 tonight after the Bulls evened the series at one apiece on Wednesday night.
The Bulls stole a road game, defeating the Bucks by a score of 114-110, as DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 41 points in the win, while Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine both finished with over 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again great for the Bucks in the loss, as he finished the game one assist shy of a triple-double, with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists.
Overall, this series has been extremely close and it’s hard to say a lot of people expected that with Milwaukee defending their NBA title.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls NBA Game Information
Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) | Chicago Bulls (1-1)
Date: 04/22/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM
Location: Chicago, Illinois | Venue: United Center
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks +700
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Chicago Bulls +10000
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Analysis
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a difference-maker for the Bucks, but they’ll likely need more from their supporting cast as this series shifts to Chicago. Benches get shorter in the playoffs, but the Bucks are going to have to get more from their supporting cast if they hope to have another deep playoff run, especially with Khris Middleton out for the remainder of the series. If the Bulls are going to have a repeat performance of Game 2, they’ll likely need one of DeMar DeRozan or Zach Lavine to get hot once again and shoot the lights out, because they’re going to need the points to keep up with this explosive Bucks squad.
If you had said going into this series that the Bucks would pull off the sweep, not a lot of people would have questioned you with that thought process, but this Bulls team has come to play and certainly made this a series. Even with the Bulls pulling off a shocker in Game 2, the SportsGrid model continues to really like what the Bucks have to offer and it’s very confident that Milwaukee will find a way to both win on the moneyline and cover the spread, with a five-star rating for both selections.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (71.32%) vs Chicago Bulls (28.68%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIL 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIL 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 1 Star
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
