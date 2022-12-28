BETTING NBA
12:17 PM, December 28, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -4.5   -112   O 231.5   -110   -205  
 Current -4.5   -108   230.5   -112   -190  
Chicago Bulls  Open +4.5   -108   U 231.5   -110   +172  
 Current +4.5   -112   230.5   -108   +160  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.2 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.7 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   8.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 BOS +5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 BKN +2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 CLE +2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 NO +0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 UTA -2.5 228.0 123-97

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 HOU -7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 NY +5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 ATL +5.0 235.5 110-108
Tue, Dec 20 MIA +1.5 221.5 113-103
Sun, Dec 18 MIN -1.5 234.5 150-126

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 10-2 (.833) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 13-3 (.813) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road over their last 16 games