BETTING NBA
11:54 AM, December 21, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +2   -110   O 216.5   -110   +108  
 Current +2.5   -112   216.5   -110   +108  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -2   -110   U 216.5   -110   -126  
 Current -2.5   -108   216.5   -110   -126  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   14.1 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   7.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   20.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.0 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.9 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   12.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 NO +0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 UTA -2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 MEM +2.5 227.0 142-101
Tue, Dec 13 GS -2.5 232.0 128-111
Sun, Dec 11 HOU -10.0 227.0 97-92

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 UTA -6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 DAL -8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 IND -8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 DAL +2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 SA -9.5 220.5 112-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022