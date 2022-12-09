BETTING NBA
11:49 AM, December 9, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -1   -110   O 222.5   -110   -112  
 Current -1   -112   223   -110   -116  
Dallas Mavericks  Open +1   -112   U 222.5   -110   -104  
 Current +1   -108   223   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.1 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. SF  Khris Middleton   12.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   15.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PF  Bobby Portis   13.6 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   16.7 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   6.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 SAC -6.5 236.0 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 ORL -10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 CHA -2.0 221.0 105-96
Fri, Dec 02 LAL -8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 NY -6.0 227.5 109-103

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 06 DEN +4.5 223.5 116-115
Mon, Dec 05 PHO -3.0 223.5 130-111
Sat, Dec 03 NY -1.0 223.0 121-100
Thu, Dec 01 DET -8.0 221.5 131-125
Tue, Nov 29 GS -1.0 227.0 116-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021