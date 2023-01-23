BETTING NBA
12:40 PM, January 23, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -11.5   -108   O 231   -110   -650  
 Current -11.5   -106   232   -108   -560  
Detroit Pistons  Open +11.5   -112   U 231   -110   +480  
 Current +11.5   -114   232   -112   +420  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.3 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Khris Middleton   11.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   7.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   13.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 CLE +3.5 217.5 114-102
Tue, Jan 17 TOR -1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 IND -5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MIA +4.5 213.5 111-95
Thu, Jan 12 MIA +6.0 212.0 108-102

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 NY +8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 NO +5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 MIN +6.0 233.0 135-118
Tue, Jan 10 PHI +14.5 225.0 147-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 19 games