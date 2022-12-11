BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, December 11, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/11

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -10   -110   O 231.5   -110   -500  
 Current -10   -110   229   -112   -450  
Houston Rockets  Open +10   -110   U 231.5   -110   +385  
 Current +10   -110   229   -108   +350  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.9 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. SF  Khris Middleton   13.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.9 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.8 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.3 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  Tari Eason   8.8 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   12.4 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 DAL -1.0 224.5 106-105
Wed, Dec 07 SAC -6.5 236.0 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 ORL -10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 CHA -2.0 221.0 105-96
Fri, Dec 02 LAL -8.0 231.0 133-129

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 08 SA -1.0 230.0 118-109
Mon, Dec 05 PHI +8.5 222.0 132-123
Sat, Dec 03 GS +11.0 235.5 120-101
Fri, Dec 02 PHO +11.5 229.0 122-121
Wed, Nov 30 DEN +11.0 230.0 120-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021