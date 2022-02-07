Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Model Breakdown

The Milwaukee Bucks invade the Cryptom.com Arena on the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks won convincingly on Saturday night, dispatching the Portland Trail Blazers 137-108. The Clippers come into tonight’s matchup well-rested, having last played on Thursday, a 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The betting market has the visiting Bucks priced as the favorites, but based on our projections, the value lies in backing the home side.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers NBA Game Information

Bucks (33-21) vs. Clippers (27-27)

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 9:00 P.m. ET

Crypto.com Arena

TV Coverage: NBA TV, BSSC, BSWI, SN1

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bucks -166|Clippers +140

Spread: Bucks -3.5 (-114)|Clippers +3.5 (-106)

Total: 227 Over (-110)|Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Bucks +600|Clippers +5500

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bucks 50.82%|Clippers 49.18%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Clippers – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Clippers – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 1 Star

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers News and Notes

Milwaukee’s recent performance is propping up some other disappointing offensive metrics. The Bucks have been put up below average points in three of their past five and have failed to crack the century mark in points in four of their past 12. The difference in last night’s contest was the Bucks’ three-point shooting, as they went 23-for-50 from beyond the arc. Milwaukee’s three-point field goal percentage has taken a hit recently, with the Bucks hitting just 31.0% in the three games leading up to last night’s contest. We’re expecting regression from Milwaukee after last night’s inflated percentage.

The Clippers have been one of the best teams at defending the three-ball this season, limiting opponents to 33.2% shooting from distance, the third-best rating in the NBA. This season, LA has been particularly efficient at home, holding guests to 31.6% three-point shooting in 28 contests. Offensively, the Clippers are finding their rhythm, putting up 111 or more points in six straight games, better than their 106.2 points per game average this season.

LA can push the pace against a tired Bucks squad and should limit Milwaukee’s shooting from range. That should help the Clippers capture their fifth victory over their past seven outings. That advantage is reflected in our projections, giving the Clippers a 49.18% chance of winning tonight, which is greater than the 41.67% implied probability of their +140 moneyline price, which we rate as a 4-star play. Similarly, there is an advantage in backing LA on the spread, rated as a 3-star play. If the Clippers can limit the Bucks scoring from three-point range, that should also help this game stay under the total. That aligns with our projections, rating the under as a 1-star play.