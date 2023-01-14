BETTING NBA
12:16 PM, January 14, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/14

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Miami-Dade Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +1   -110   O 219.5   -110   -104  
 Current +4.5   -110   217.5   -110   +102  
Miami Heat  Open -1   -110   U 219.5   -110   -112  
 Current -4.5   -110   217.5   -110   -120  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   14.0 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   10.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. C  Bam Adebayo   21.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PG  Gabe Vincent   8.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 MIA +6.0 212.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 11 ATL -4.0 228.5 114-105
Mon, Jan 09 NY +1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 CHA -10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 TOR +5.5 223.0 104-101

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 MIL -6.0 212.0 108-102
Tue, Jan 10 OKC -2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 BKN +2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 PHO +0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 LAL -8.5 224.5 112-109