11:45 AM, January 12, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/12/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +1.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   +102  
 Current +3   -110   N/A   N/A   +126  
Miami Heat  Open -1.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   -120  
 Current -3   -110   N/A   N/A   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.1 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  MarJon Beauchamp   6.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. C  Bam Adebayo   21.4 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. SG  Victor Oladipo   11.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SG  Max Strus   13.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Gabe Vincent   8.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Jamal Cain   4.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 ATL -4.0 228.5 114-105
Mon, Jan 09 NY +1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 CHA -10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 TOR +5.5 223.0 104-101
Tue, Jan 03 WAS -7.5 232.0 123-113

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 OKC -2.0 220.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 08 BKN +2.5 223.0 102-101
Fri, Jan 06 PHO +0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 LAL -8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 LAC -1.5 218.5 110-100