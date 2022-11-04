BETTING NBA
12:52 PM, November 4, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/04

Date: 11/04/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -3   -110   O 227   -110   -152  
 Current -3.5   -110   227   -110   -168  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3   -110   U 227   -110   +128  
 Current +3.5   -110   227   -110   +142  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. C  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 14.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PG  D’Angelo Russell   14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   12.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   33.6 Points, 12.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   20.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   12.9 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Grayson Allen   8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Jevon Carter   3.9 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 01 PHO +4.0 227.5 116-107
Sun, Oct 30 SA -6.0 238.0 107-98
Fri, Oct 28 LAL -8.0 231.5 111-102
Wed, Oct 26 SA -9.5 234.5 134-122
Mon, Oct 24 SA -8.5 234.0 115-106

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 DET -11.5 223.5 116-91
Mon, Oct 31 DET -13.5 224.5 110-108
Sat, Oct 29 ATL -6.5 228.5 123-115
Fri, Oct 28 NY -6.5 223.5 119-108
Wed, Oct 26 BKN -3.0 230.5 110-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home since the start of 2020/2021